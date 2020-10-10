https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/former-principal-said-couldnt-confirm-holocaust-real-rehired-new-position/

(CNN) A former high school principal in Florida, who was fired last year after appearing to cast doubt on the historical truth of the Holocaust, has been rehired in a new position.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to rehire William Latson, the former principal of Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton.

It’s unclear what his new position will be, though a school board member said at the meeting that staff had assured her he would not be over Spanish River or another high school.

