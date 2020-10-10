https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f839c804eb99611d5f0b4e0
Dak Prescott, the 27-year-old quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a serious injury to his ankle on Sunday, during a game against the New York Giants. He was operated on on Sunday night….
Green MP Caroline Lucas, Labour’s Debbie Abrahams and Lib Dem MP Layla Moran are launching a judicial review case over Government failure to disclose Covid spending details….
French minister for European affairs Clement Beaune warned his country’s fishermen they could not expect to enjoy the same rights after the transition period….
Kurt Geiger boss Neil Clifford has said the Chancellor’s decision to end VAT refunds for international visitors on goods such as perfume and electronics will be a ‘staggering own goal’….
