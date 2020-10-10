http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mXn4MIE6JGA/

Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist, has endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, breaking with her long-standing rule of avoiding party politics.

In a tweet Saturday, Thunberg said that the November 3 election is “above and beyond all that,” and is urging people to “get organized” and vote for Biden, even though she acknowledged that many of her followers backed other candidates.

“I never engage in party politics,” she wrote. “But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden.”

Greta Thunberg made no mention of Joe Biden’s flip-flopping environmental positions. In the past, Biden has stated that he would ban fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, which is the process of releasing oil and gas by pumping water and other elements into the ground.

But more recently, the 77-year-old presidential candidate has denied ever saying that. “I never told environmentalists that I’m going to ban fracking,” Biden said in a recent interview with This Week in Pennsylvania, a local news show.

“What I did say was I would make sure that any new fracking taking place – make sure the water supply and methane was not leaking. They’re the two things. That’s it. I will not ban fracking.”

Biden has also distanced himself from the Green New Deal, despite his campaign website calling it a “crucial framework” in combating the “climate crisis.” During last week’s presidential debate, Biden said, “the Green New Deal is not my plan” and “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.”

Greta Thunberg has frequently been mentioned for the Nobel Peace Prize, but has so far failed to win the award. She was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.

