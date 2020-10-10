https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/10/hackers-are-on-a-roll-moderator-of-3rd-presidential-debate-has-apparently-deactivated-her-twitter-account/

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully was scheduled to moderate the second presidential debate (which has now been canceled because Biden wanted it to be virtual and Trump wanted to do it in person), and things got awkward after he was spotted apparently conspiring with Anthony Scaramucci about debate topics. Scully claimed that he’d been hacked, which the Commission on Presidential Debates and C-SPAN said would be investigated. Scully has now locked his Twitter account so it’s only visible to anybody he follows.

There seems to be a trend developing:

What happened to @kwelkernbc account? — Julia Spencer (@JuliaSp68139555) October 10, 2020

The third debate moderator, Kristen Welker at NBC has deactivated her Twitter account today. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) October 9, 2020

Kristen Welker of NBC News is scheduled to moderate the third presidential debate at the end of the month, which as of now is still on. People have noticed that Welker’s Twitter account has disappeared — for now anyway:

Kristen Welker (@KWelkerNBC), the moderator of the next presidential debate, has either deactivated or deleted her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Hld32HDyBN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 9, 2020

Interestingly, @kwelkernbc has either been hacked or has taken her Twitter account down. — Bruce Rheins (@BruceRheins) October 9, 2020

Maybe yet another journalist moderator didn’t want people combing through previous comments and questioning their objectivity.

The moderator of the third debate has now deleted her Twitter account because people were pointing out her documented anti-Trump bias. https://t.co/cJIp4P8c3u — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 10, 2020

Those hackers are on a roll this week! — joe jones (@bonustag) October 10, 2020

Definitely a sign of confidence that her writings would reflect nothing but fairness & impartiality. https://t.co/C2GO1WGuxU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 10, 2020

Lol debate moderators are covering their tracks https://t.co/TC9pyPHSHG — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 10, 2020

Got to hide her history https://t.co/eKwEZ9WaoB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 10, 2020

