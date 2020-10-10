https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/10/10/hmm-another-presidential-debate-moderator-deactivated-twitter-account/

Another twist has developed in the presidential debate story. A piece went up on Fox News online Friday night reporting that Kristen Welker has deactivated her Twitter account. It caught my attention because just hours earlier, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully deactivated his Twitter account as he deals with the mess he’s gotten himself into over the appearance that he is a Never-Trumper working with the likes of Anthony Scaramucci. Welker is the moderator for the October 22 presidential debate.

The the second debate was canceled after President Trump refused to go forward with a virtual debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) made the decision to go that route without notifying either candidate before making their announcement.

The moderator of the October 15 debate was to be C-SPAN’s Steve Scully. He is under fire now for a tweet he sent to Anthony Scaramucci, asking for advice on how to handle President Trump, which was not sent privately but in public view. He was already being criticized as the choice of moderator because of his past history with Joe Biden. He was an intern in his office while in college and there is a photo of him and Biden at a social gathering circulating on Twitter. There are also a couple of tweets that show an anti-Trump bias. His Twitter account was hacked, he claimed after being caught, and has now been deactivated.

My first question when I saw that Welker has deactivated her account is one that I assume everyone else is asking – what is she hiding? She is NBC’s White House correspondent and a weekend anchor. Fox News was told that it was Welker’s own decision to deactivate her account, that she was not asked to do so by the CPD. She, like most journalists, is likely a Biden voter. Perhaps she made the decision to deactivate her account until after the debate. Or, perhaps after a review of her past tweets, she decided a bias comes through. If it is the latter she would be a rarity in her profession. Most reporters swear by the fact that they have no bias. It’s the bubble they live in. They don’t see their own biases.

Kristen Welker (@KWelkerNBC), the moderator of the next presidential debate, has either deactivated or deleted her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/Hld32HDyBN — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 9, 2020

The CPD is standing up for Scully and going along with this story of being hacked. His employer, C-SPAN is doing the same. Twitter is staying silent. Scully has not issued any statement at all since he posted the tweet to The Mooch.

C-SPAN’s statement said Scully “did not originate the tweet” and added that the CPD was investigating the incident “with the help of authorities.” In its own statement, CPD said it “it had reported the apparent hack to the FBI and Twitter” as part of its investigation. Twitter declined to comment when asked to confirm whether or not Scully’s account was hacked. Twitter also did not immediately respond to Fox News’ inquiry about whether Scully deleted his own account or if Twitter had taken it down as part of a potential investigation.

The third scheduled debate on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville will actually be the second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. The October 15 debate was canceled due to shenanigans played by the CPD. 2020 has exposed many things to the American public and the corruption of the CPD is a good example. Don’t take my word for it – Republican Party elder Bob Dole realizes that the commission is partisan now, not the non-partisan organization it was set up to be. He tweeted that he is friends with many of the CPD’s members and they are anti-Trumpers. The former senator says they are biased against the president.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan w/ an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine. I am concerned that none of them support @realDonaldTrump. A biased Debate Commission is unfair. — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) October 9, 2020

The choice of presidential debate moderators has favored Democrats for many years, this isn’t a new development. The bias has clearly come through this year, though, with all of the moderators being Democrats. The moderator chosen from Fox News Channel is a Democrat and previously had a rather contentious interview with President Trump. Wallace made himself the third debater during the first debate and sided with Joe Biden, chuckling and agreeing with him when Biden made snide remarks against Trump. Susan Page, the moderator for the vice-presidential debate is currently writing a book on Nancy Pelosi.

Most of us don’t think about the CPD but some changes should be made if we are to continue allowing them to make the choices for presidential debates.

Yashar Ali, a liberal journalist, put together a list of the members of the CPD along with their ages and occupations. It’s an eye-opener. He dwells on age and race because he wants a more woke commission but the list exposes an important truth – there are more Democrats than Republicans on it.

The three co-chairs of the Commission on Presidential Debates—the nonprofit, bipartisan organization that sponsors and produces the presidential and vice presidential debates every four years during the general election—are all over the age of 70 (two of them are more than 80 years old), are all white, and all are deeply entrenched in the clubby Washington, D.C., world of former politicians, think tanks and lobbyists. Of the remaining 10 members on the commission’s board of directors, seven are more than 70 years old, two are in their 60s, and the youngest is 46. One is Black, one is Latina, and one is Asian.

Since Republicans are already underrepresented, and I’m willing to bet that the two members who are listed as Independents are Biden voters, it is no wonder that Bob Dole sounded the alarm that those Republicans are Never Trumpers. How is this fair to the president? It’s too bad that Dole didn’t speak up earlier before the sudden change in the second debate exposed their power grab. The CPD is the epitome of The Swamp in Washington, D.C. Some changes have to be made.

The question remains – what is Kristen Welker trying to hide in her Twitter account? Did she get nervous because of Scully’s error in exposing himself to be on Team Biden? She works for NBC and it is an anti-Trump network. I guess we’ll know after the debate if she re-activates her account. For now, it looks really swampy.

