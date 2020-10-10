https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-vp-mike-pence-draws-4000-florida-supporters-joe-biden-seen-rallies-year/
MIKE PENCE DREW A MASSIVE CROWD OF 4,000 SUPPORTERS AT HIS FLORIDA RALLY TODAY!
Via Harlan Hill.
.@Mike_Pence Just drew 4000 people to a rally in Florida. Biden and Harris are pulling less that 10 people to their events. It’s a joke. pic.twitter.com/RokxRgNSuN
— HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 10, 2020
FLORIDA IS TRUMP COUNTRY!
“Vice President Mike Pence campaigns for Trump in Central Florida” https://t.co/r4uzdFK9Gv
— RAMSEY_UNKNOWN SR (@RAMSEYUNKNOWN) October 10, 2020
Patriotic Americans are voting @realDonaldTrump @Mike_Pence FLORIDA IS VOTING RED! #TrumpPence2020 #TrumpNowMoreThanEver2020 #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/KHsYk7Mg5Z
— Erin (@ErinMH90) October 10, 2020
THE NUMBERS AREN’T EVEN CLOSE!