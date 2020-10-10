https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-says-voters-dont-deserve-know-will-pack-supreme-court-video/

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has stated that voters do not deserve to know whether he will pack the Supreme Court if he wins the election in November.

On Friday, Biden was asked by 13 Action News Anchor Ross DiMattei if voters deserve to know if he plans to pack the court, a question that he and Kamala Harris have been blatantly refusing to answer.

[embedded content]

“Sir, I’ve got to ask you about packing the courts and I know you said yesterday you aren’t going to answer the question until after the election, but this is the number one thing that I’ve been asking about from viewers in the past couple of days,” DiMattei said.

“Well, you’ve been asked by the viewers who are probably Republicans who don’t me continuing to talk about what they’re doing to the court right now,” Biden snapped back.

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know—” DiMattei asked.

“No, they don’t,” Biden responded.

Last week, Biden told reporters that the public will know if he plans to pack the court after the election is over.

“You’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over,” Biden said. “Now look, I know it’s a great question and I don’t blame you for asking, but you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that other than focusing on what’s happening now.”

.@JoeBiden: Voters “will know my opinion on court packing when the election’s over!” pic.twitter.com/hRH1X7rqoD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2020

Only about one third of the country supports packing the court.

