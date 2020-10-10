https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-going-accept-outcome-election-without-questions-video/

Joe Biden on Saturday evening told reporters he was going to accept the outcome of the 2020 election “without any questions.”

Earlier on Saturday Biden told supporters at a stop in Erie, Pennsylvania, “The only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on with regard to polling places.”

Biden later clarified his comments when approached by reporters.

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” Biden said referring to his “chicanery” line.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Denver Trump Supporter Was Allegedly Shot By Local News Reporter’s Bodyguard

“What I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting,” he said. “I’m going to accept the outcome of the election without any questions.”

WATCH:

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” Biden says of his “chicanery” line. What I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting.” pic.twitter.com/9nI3lGWxV2 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

Crooked Hillary Clinton won’t be happy about this.

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton over the summer bragged about how the Democrats are going to try to steal the 2020 election.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is gonna drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch,” she said.

“Eventually win” as in the Democrats will continue to count ballots for weeks after the election until they have enough votes to overcome President Trump just like the Democrats did in Orange County, California in 2018 with ballot harvesting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

