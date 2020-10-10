http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qHyk9rt_mtE/

Joe Biden said his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, was “really presidential” during Wednesday’s debate against Vice President Mike Pence.

Speaking to reporters in Arizona on Thursday, Biden praised Harris’s performance:

PREDICTION: If elected Biden leaves with COVID19, President Harris takes over in year 1. pic.twitter.com/pzp0HYws48 — Guillermo Moreno Show (@gmorenoshow) October 8, 2020

“I thought Kamala did a great job last night,” Biden said.

“She was really presidential. She kept it on focus. I was really proud of her,” he said.

In mid-September, Biden slipped and pitched the duo as the “Harris-Biden administration”:

“It’s so much harder for military spouses to find good jobs and build their careers,” Biden said. “We have to change that, and we’re working on it … for example, making it easier to carry your professional credentials with you, from one state to another, when your spouse moves.”

“The Harris-Biden administration will relaunch that effort and make it easier for military spouses and veterans’ meaningful careers, to ensure teachers know how to support military children in the classroom, and to improve support for caregivers and survivors so much more than we do now,” he added.

One day earlier, Harris put herself first in the tandem:

“A Harris administration — together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration will provide access to 100 billion dollars in low-interest loans and investments for minority business owners,” she said.

In August, the campaign centered Harris in a graphic as “Day One Ready”:

