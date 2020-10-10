https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-promises-create-million-new-good-paying-jobs-never-created-47-years-office-video/

The US lost 5 million manufacturing jobs between 2000 and 2014 after Joe Biden voted to give China a “most favored nation” trade status. Later Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden were able to pocket $1.5 billion from that same regime during an official visit as Vice President of the United States to Beijing.

The US lost 5 million manufacturing jobs to Canada and Mexico after Joe Biden voted in support of the NAFTA Agreement back in 1993.

The US lost 575,000 manufacturing jobs during the Obama years from 2008 to 2016.

In President Trump’s first 30 months he brought back 314,000 manufacturing jobs.

And according to the far left FactCheck.org: The U.S. gained 146,000 factory jobs during the first 18 months after the China tariffs took effect.

Trump’s jobs record is historic.

Joe Biden is a swamp monster who devastated the US middle class and manufacturing.

On Saturday Joe Biden promised to create a million good-paying union jobs — that he’s never created in 47 years.

