Joe Biden has been getting plenty of exercise lately by continuously dodging questions about whether he’d support packing the Supreme Court. A couple days ago Biden said that voters would know his opinion of court-packing “when the election is over” (the ol’ “pass it to find out what’s in it approach).

Up next, a local reporter in Las Vegas asked Biden the same question, and the Democrat nominee’s answer was pretty amazing:

Reporter presses Biden on #courtpacking: “Don’t voters deserve to know?” “No, they don’t.” — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 10, 2020

And they “don’t deserve” an answer in part because they’re “probably Republicans.” Here’s the video:

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know—“ “No, they don’t deserve” to know. So not only is the Left not answering whether they will pack the courts, their standard-bearer thinks you *don’t deserve* to know whether they will. pic.twitter.com/cEj0dV5p6I — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 10, 2020

Gee, he really doesn’t want to answer the question, even if it means insulting voters.

Here’s Biden literally saying the American voters “don’t deserve” to know if he’ll pack the Supreme Court. https://t.co/HPJi3j2Kmo — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 10, 2020

wow… the voters dont deserve to know? https://t.co/ppMWsdtOlP — Tim Pool (@Timcast) October 10, 2020

Strange theory of how elections are supposed to work. https://t.co/ly9ghhwL8j — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 10, 2020

Biden’s obviously opted for the “unconventional” approach to trying to win an election.

Clearly Biden is getting agitated at people asking this. They need to keep pushing. — Adam Schiff’s nose hair (@DesertMonkey4) October 10, 2020

The Democrats think you are so stupid that you don’t deserve to know. https://t.co/7ATRNEFSwx — Louis2007 (@Louis2007) October 10, 2020

Well, then voters should just assume he’s going to pack the court then. Go with that until he says otherwise. — 🎃 Wouldntuliketoknow 🎃 (@instapotnoob) October 10, 2020

Yep, that’s a safe assumption.

