https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/10/johnny-joey-jones-unloads-on-jennifer-rubin-after-she-suggests-walter-reed-staff-should-be-fired/

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin absolutely unloaded on Walter Reed Medical Center and its staff in an unhinged thread after President Trump was treated and released there (and did his “life-threatening” drive-by to wave to supporters gathered outside). Rubin even went so far as to suggest that Congress might want to defund Walter Reed, calling it a “public health hazard.” She also suggested just firing the current staff “that has unleashed a public health hazard on us.”

That tweet caught the attention of wounded Iraq and Afghanistan vet Johnny “Joey” Jones, who lost both of his legs to an IED and suffered severe damage to his right forearm and both wrists.

Villainy is the perfect word.

Rubin really did lose it this week — much like she’s done every week since Trump was inaugurated.

