Leftist Keith Olbermann ranted in a new YouTube video on Thursday that those who support President Donald Trump, including federal judge and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, “must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society.”

“Trump can be and must be expunged. The hate he has triggered, the pandora’s box he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed. So, let us brace ourselves. The task is twofold,” Olbermann said. “The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box and then he and his enablers and his supporters and his collaborators and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs and the Sean Hannitys and the Mike Pences and the Rudy Giulianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try and rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has nearly destroyed by turning it over to a virus.”

“Remember it. Even as we dream of a return to reality and safety and the country for which our forefathers died that the fight is not just to win an election, but to win it by enough to chase at least for a moment Trump and the maggots off the stage,” he continued. “And then try to clean off what they left. Remember it. Even though to remember it means that the fight does not end November 3. But in many ways will only begin that day.”

WATCH:

Remove ACB fr society. @KeithOlberman in YouTube rant: “Trump can be and must be expunged….His enablers…the Mike Lee’s, the William Barr’s and the Sean Hannity’s and the Mike Pence’s…and the Amy Coney Barrett’s must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society” pic.twitter.com/jC0AgOhAMU — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 9, 2020

Newsbusters highlighted separate remarks that Olbermann made in a video posted on Wednesday where he “repeated a lie about Barrett.”

“A note about the Handmaid Supreme Court Justice. Amy Coney Barrett was not just in the fundamentalist sect that The Handmaid’s Tale was based loosely. She was in fact, her title was, in fact, handmaid, we are told,” Olbermann said. “She should resign and she should withdraw, but she won’t. Roe v. Wade will have to be protected by new laws or the number of judges on the court changed.”

Newsbusters added, “Apparently the secular Olbermann isn’t aware that the term ‘handmaid’ actually predates the HBO show and is used in the Bible. Also, Olbermann is lying. Even Handmaid creator Margaret Atwood said the show is not based on the group Barrett was in.”

Olbermann’s comments about Barrett come just days before her Senate Judiciary Committee hearings begin. Barrett was nominated by Trump—his third Supreme Court pick—to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death after a fifth bout with cancer.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a tweet this week: “Judge Barrett’s hearings will begin one week from today. Chairman Graham has all the tools to conduct a hybrid hearing, just like the 150 others the Senate has held this year. We will not stop working for the American people because Democrats are afraid they may lose a vote.”

Judge Barrett’s hearings will begin one week from today. Chairman Graham has all the tools to conduct a hybrid hearing, just like the 150 others the Senate has held this year.



We will not stop working for the American people because Democrats are afraid they may lose a vote. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 6, 2020

