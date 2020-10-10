https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/north-korea-kim-jong-un-nuclear-trump/2020/10/10/id/991326

Kim Jong Un paraded ballistic missiles and thousands of troops through Pyongyang in the largest such event in at least two years, with the North Korean leader vowing only to unleash his nuclear arsenal to prevent an attack.

North Korean state television on Saturday showed battalions marching under the bright lights of Pyongyang’s main square in a rare night parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party. Kim, wearing a gray suit, entered the square just after a huge clock ticked to midnight, indicating a pre-recorded event.

“We will continue to strengthen our war deterrence capability, so as to deter all kinds of risky attempts and threats — including nuclear threats that are being constantly aggravated by hostile forces,” Kim told the crowd from a high balcony. Kim said the weapons should “never be used first.”

“But if any forces try to use their military power against us, I will preemptively mobilize our most powerful offensive force and punish them,” he said, without naming any countries.

At the same time, Kim offered kind words to rival South Korea, saying he wished the country a speedy recovery from its coronavirus outbreak. Kim said he hoped the two sides could hold hands together after the pandemic subsided.

“Kim Jong Un’s speech sounded tame, almost deliberately trying not to provoke the U.S., while achieving its domestic objective of strengthening unity,” said Duyeon Kim, an adjunct senior fellow with the Center for a New American Security in Seoul.

Weapons experts spotted what they said appeared to be a Pukguksong-3 missile designed to be fired from a submarine. The weapon is believed to be the most advanced solid-fuel missile that Kim’s regime has launched and could deliver a nuclear warhead to all of South Korea and most of Japan.

The parade, yet to be shown in full on state TV, was expected to show off a nuclear arsenal that poses one of the most daunting security challenges for the winner of the U.S. presidential election. It could showcase the “new strategic weapon” Kim pledged to unveil at the start of the year. Any missiles designed to hit American targets would underscore how North Korea remains a nuclear threat to the U.S. as President Donald Trump prepares to defend his record against Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the election.

Kim appeared to get emotional while discussing the country’s struggles of the past year, citing typhoons, flooding and the U.S.-led international sanctions regime constraining the economy.

“How many people have endured and struggled with the difficult environment this year?” Kim said, appearing to cry. “The patriotic devotion of our People’s Army soldiers on the quarantine front and in natural disaster recovery front cannot be treated without tears of gratitude. I’m so sorry and it hurts to not be with them on this night of glory.”

North Korea is heading toward its biggest economic contraction since 1997, according to Fitch Solutions, as the coronavirus led to border closures and flooding destroyed large swathes of crops. Kim issued a rare warning for North Korea’s economy in August, telling party leaders that his country “faced unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects,” adding his development goals had been “seriously delayed.”

South Korea was analyzing whether North Korea unveiled a weapon such as a missile designed to strike the U.S., Yonhap News Agency cited military officials as saying. The event may have started before 4 a.m., Yonhap reported separately, citing security sources it didn’t identify.

One of the most alarming weapons for North Korea to roll out would be an intercontinental ballistic missile that features solid-fuel technology. That would be quicker to launch than Kim’s current liquid-fuel models — giving the U.S. less time to destroy it on the pad or prepare to intercept it in the air.

Although North Korea hasn’t fired off an ICBM since November 2017, it conducted a long-burn test of a new engine and introduced an assortment of shorter-range, solid-fueled rockets last year. The tips of the missile may also show whether Kim has developed the capability to put multiple warheads on a single rocket. Such achievements would deal the biggest blow yet to Trump’s assertion that his unprecedented summits with Kim in 2018 and 2019 had ensured North Korea was “no longer a nuclear threat.”

The parade was expected to show off Kim’s growing arsenal of short-range ballistic missiles. The regime has test-launched more than 30 of them since 2019. These include the nuclear-capable, hypersonic KN-23 that can strike all of South Korea — including U.S. forces stationed south of Seoul — within two minutes. He has also launched KN-25 short-range missiles designed to be fired in rapid succession from a single launcher and overwhelm interceptors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

