(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Kristen Welker, White House correspondent for NBC News and host of the final presidential debate, suspended her Twitter account.

After another debate moderator’s Twitter account was allegedly hacked, a spokesman for NBC confirmed to the Washington Examiner on Friday that Welker suspended her account in order to be especially cautious.

Steve Scully, who was slated to be the moderator for the second debate, claimed that his Twitter account was hacked after his account sent out a tweet that read, “@Scaramucci should I respond to trump.”

