The bizarre remarks came on Clinton’s inaugural episode “Faith” – a 50-minute show featuring guests such establishment journalist Krista Tippett, Daily Show Correspondent Aasif Mandvi, and Reverend William Barber II.

While speaking positively about the Black Lives Matter, the former Secretary of State commented that the activist movement, which in lockstep with AntiFa has been responsible for nationwide rioting and violence, was a “theological” movement:

“When you think about the very deliberate, concerted effort by one political party to basically try to own Christianity and it overlooks the role of the African American church, it overlooks, as you say, a lot of theology, a lot of history, it also overlooks this moment in time. Black Lives Matter, I view as, very profoundly, a theological statement. When you think about what’s happening in our country right now, do you see that maybe we are finally going to have the moral reckoning that has been distorted and perverted and postponed for so long?”

Black Lives Matter has deep ties to Marxism – a political philosophy inherently opposed to religion – through its founders.

An unearthed video revealed Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors declaring she and her fellow organizers as “trained Marxists.”

“We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular, we’re trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories,” she continued, referencing fellow Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza.

Garza similarly called for the movements to “oppose capitalism” at a conference hosted by George Soros’s Institute for New Economic Thinking:

“We need to build a different kind of movement that continues to push to take back the things that we’ve won but also continues to pull in new people into the fight who should’ve been there in the first place. The way that we do that, in my opinion, is not just by opposing what is wrong, what is fascist, what is xenophobic, what is racist, what is capitalist, imperialist about our president-elect. It’s not just about opposing those things. It’s not just about him, but it’s also very much about organizing and building power.”

