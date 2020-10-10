https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/520474-local-gop-democratic-groups-condemn-letter-threatening-biden-supporters

Local Maryland GOP and Democratic groups have condemned a letter left at a home with Biden-Harris signs that threatened to attack the Democratic candidates and their supporters.

The Frederick Police Department says its agency and the Secret Service are investigating the letter, which home security footage shows was left by a man at the front door of a residence early Sunday morning.

Police said in a statement Thursday that “the threatening letter was political in nature” and “referred to several political figures in the U.S. government,” prompting the Secret Service to get involved.

“The beginning of the letter makes some general threats about people supporting particular candidates,” Frederick police Lt. Kirk Henneberry told local Baltimore NBC affiliate WBAL.

The letter then reportedly states, “If you are a Biden-Harris supporter, you will be targeted. We have a list of homes by your election signs. We will not comply or give anything up, especially our guns.”

Local authorities said the letter specifically threatens to beat Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenFederal judge shoots down Texas proclamation allowing one ballot drop-off location per county Sanders endorses more than 150 down-ballot Democrats Debate commission cancels Oct. 15 Trump-Biden debate MORE and rape vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Memo: Trump searches for path to comeback Newt Gingrich urged Trump to ‘study’ Pence’s debating style: ‘He wasn’t hostile’ Trump calls into Rush Limbaugh’s show for two hours MORE.

“Our concern is we give that information to the authorities, the Secret Service, and make sure they have all the information they need to follow up and investigate,” Henneberry said.

The letter also appears to threaten former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords (D), who has become a strong supporter of gun control legislation after she was critically wounded in a 2011 shooting.

According to WLAB, police said that the homeowners who received the letter did not recognize the man in the video.

Newsweek reported Thursday that no other similar incidents have been reported to police and that no arrests have been made yet in connection with Sunday’s letter.

In response, Deborah Carter, chairwoman of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, issued a statement saying that the group “condemns these threats of violence in the strongest possible terms” and “sends our heartfelt good wishes to the residents whose peace has been violated in such an unsettling manner.”

The Frederick County Republican Central Committee also released a statement, with chairman Steven Clark saying, “We call on everyone to respect others’ private property rights and their First Amendment right to display their support for the candidate of their choice.”

