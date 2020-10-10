https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/miami-pd-estimates-30000-cars-participated-anti-communist-latinos-trump-caravan-south-florida-video/
Latinos in South Florida love President Trump.
Latinos from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba living in South Florida know the dangers of Socialism and Communism which is why they reject Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Thousands of cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist, Latinos for Trump caravan on Saturday.
THOUSANDS of cars at today's #AntiCommunist Caravan in #Miami supporting FREEDOM for #Cuba #Venezuela #Nicaragua
WE SUPPORT @realDonaldTrump because he STANDS with US! #KAG #Trump2020 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OzRkbmlO8T
— Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) October 10, 2020
Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in today’s anti-Communist caravan!
translation:
according to @MiamiPD over 30,000 cars participated in today's #AntiCommunist Caravan
— Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) October 10, 2020
Latinos are with Trump!
This is happening in #Miami for @realDonaldTrump right now!
— Manny Diaz Jr. (@SenMannyDiazJr) October 10, 2020
You won’t see this in the media!
Cubans for Trump will keep Florida red!
WATCH:
The media won't talk about it, but there are THOUSANDS of Miami residents out in a car parade right now for @realDonaldTrump!! Cuban Americans will KEEP FLORIDA RED, help re-elect TRUMP, AND KEEP REPUBLICAN MAJORITIES TO SAVE AMERICA
— Christian J. Lasval (@christianlasval) October 10, 2020
Beep beep!
Lots of enthusiasm for President @realDonaldTrump in Miami!🇺🇸#LatinosForTrump
— Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 10, 2020
“We lost our homeland we don’t want to lose America.”
At today's #AntiCommunist Caravan in #Miami — we lost our homeland we don't want to lose America.
— Rey Anthony (@ReyAnthonyFL) October 10, 2020
MAGA in Miami!
MAGA in Miami.
— David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 9, 2020
President Trump announced this week he will hold his first rally since recovering from Covid outside of Orlando, Florida on Monday night.