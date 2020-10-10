https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/miami-pd-estimates-30000-cars-participated-anti-communist-latinos-trump-caravan-south-florida-video/

Latinos in South Florida love President Trump.

Latinos from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba living in South Florida know the dangers of Socialism and Communism which is why they reject Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Thousands of cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist, Latinos for Trump caravan on Saturday.

TRENDING: OMG! NO ONE Is Showing Up to Biden-Harris Events and NO ONE Is Watching Online – Biden-Harris Have Only 3% of President Trump’s Online Viewership

Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in today’s anti-Communist caravan!

Latinos are with Trump!

You won’t see this in the media!

Cubans for Trump will keep Florida red!

WATCH:

The media won’t talk about it, but there are THOUSANDS of Miami residents out in a car parade right now for @realDonaldTrump!! Cuban Americans will KEEP FLORIDA RED, help re-elect TRUMP, AND KEEP REPUBLICAN MAJORITIES TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/okYm8kEM5O — Christian J. Lasval (@christianlasval) October 10, 2020

Beep beep!

“We lost our homeland we don’t want to lose America.”

MAGA in Miami!

President Trump announced this week he will hold his first rally since recovering from Covid outside of Orlando, Florida on Monday night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

