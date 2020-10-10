Michigan voters taking part in a focus group following Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate said they don’t believe Joe Biden will “make it four years” and that Kamala Harris being president makes them want to vote for Trump.

“Biden’s not going to make it four years, so Kamala Harris is going to be president. And I have zero trust she can be president, so I’m just picking the lesser of two evils at this point,” a woman identified as Shelley D. told an Axios focus group after the debate . “Everyone else in the group agreed,” according to the news outlet.

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway took notice of the focus group’s response, tweeting about it using all capital letters to emphasize that everyone agreed with Shelley’s point.

Focus Group of Michigan swing voters: Harris is why I’ll vote for Trump. “Biden’s not going to make it 4 years, so Kamala Harris is going to be president & I have zero trust she can be president,” Shelley D. From @axios: “EVERYONE ELSE IN THE GROUP AGREED” https://t.co/A7s8uqlhZ5 — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 9, 2020

The group of 13 voters, all of which voted for Obama in 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016, expressed the belief that Harris performed better than Pence at the debate — which “scared” some of them because they feared it could have boosted Biden’s chance at winning.

“I’m fearful of this woman because she knows how to strike chords with the people of America,” a man named Matt T. said. “She’s basically utilizing everything that has happened this year to attack the Trump campaign, and she does it in such a way that she’s making really strong points, but I don’t think they’re true. So, she’s coming across very powerful.”