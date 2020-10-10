https://thepostmillennial.com/almost-50-000-ohio-voters-received-the-wrong-mail-in-ballots/

The board of elections in Ohio’s largest county, Franklin, said that almost 50,000 people received inaccurate ballots for the upcoming general election, the Associated Press reports.

Data shows that 240,000 ballots have been mailed out. This means one in five voters now has a ballot with an error. People received other peoples ballots and some of the ballots received included the incorrect congressional race for the area they were delivered to.

President Trump called out the error on Twitter.

Breaking News: 50,000 OHIO VOTERS getting WRONG ABSENTEE BALLOTS. Out of control. A Rigged Election!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

The massive mishap was caused by a mistake made by an employee who changed a setting on the machine that packages the ballots in envelopes.

On Tuesday of this week, Ohio’s elections chief said that 88 election boards in the state had recorded a record amount of absentee ballot applications.

This comes at a time when many are questioning the validity of the mail-in system and the possibility for ballot tampering.

During a rally in Newport News, Virginia last month, US President Donald Trump told the crowd that he has confidence that a fair presidential election will result in his victory, saying “We can’t let them cheat.”

“We’re going to win. We’re not going to lose this except if they cheat that’s the way I look at it,” said Trump. “We can’t let them cheat. We can’t let them, it’s too much.”

In July, The Associated Press reported that 100,000 California mail-in presidential primary ballots were rejected, resulting in 1.5 percent of mail-in ballots being returned.