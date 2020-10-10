https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/newly-released-breonna-taylor-photos-feature-guns-drugs/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The Louisville Metro Police Department has released the contents of its internal investigation following the death of Breonna Taylor, including photos of her brandishing guns and text messages that indicate her boyfriend Kenneth Walker sold drugs.

On Wednesday, LMPD released 4,470 pages including investigative reports, interview summaries and evidence reports, as well as 251 videos and hundreds of photos.

Taylor’s death in a hail of police bullets early on March 13 sparked protests nationwide, and the document dump follows a controversial grand jury ruling that saw no officers directly charged in her death.

Included in the new documents are photos of Taylor and Walker posing with guns, as well as text messages that strongly suggest that Walker was involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

