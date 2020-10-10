https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-north-korea-reportedly-flaunts-new-monster-icbm-at-showy-military-parade-and-some-analysts-believe-it-could-be-one-of-the-worlds-largest-ballistic-missiles

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly celebrated during a recent military parade, which featured what is reportedly one of the biggest intercontinental ballistic missiles in the world, according to a Saturday

Reuters report.

The outlet reported that the missiles — previously unseen — were shown at the military parade, which showcased North Korea’s long-range weapons for what the news organization said was the first time in two years.

CNN notes that some analysts believe the ballistic missile is one of the world’s largest ever seen.

What are the details?

The parade reportedly took place in Pyongyang to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party, and displayed several large missiles.

Melissa Hanham, deputy director of the Open Nuclear Network, called the missile a “monster,” according to the report.

One missile in particular was so large that the huge trailer on which it was transported had 11 axles.

“Also displayed were the Hwasong-15, which is the longest-range missile ever tested by North Korea, and what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM),” Reuters noted.

According to the news organization, an unnamed senior U.S. official said the display was “disappointing” amid the recent development of relations between North Korea and South.

The unnamed official said, “It is disappointing to see the DPRK continuing to prioritize its prohibited nuclear and ballistic missile program over working towards a brighter future for the North Korean people.”

Kim, according to the outlet, appeared and waved to the crowd before making remarks.

“We will continue to build our national defense power and self-defensive war deterrence,” he reportedly said in his remarks.

The report noted, “The parade was highly choreographed, with thousands of troops marching in formation, displays of new conventional military equipment including tanks, and fighter jets launching flares and fireworks. Kim became visibly emotional as he thanked the troops for their sacrifice in responding to natural disasters and preventing a coronavirus outbreak.”

Reuters reported that Kim expressed his gratitude that not a single North Korean citizen tested positive for the virus — a previously disputed claim.

What else?

Following the news, the U.S. urged North Korea to return to negotiations.

An unnamed U.S. official reportedly told The Daily Caller, “The United States remains guided by the vision President Trump and Chairman Kim set forth in Singapore and calls on the DPRK to engage in sustained and substantive negotiations to achieve complete denuclearization.”

