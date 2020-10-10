Page Updated September 28, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Featured Memes
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Favorite Memes
Latest Memes
View all Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Memes
Memes Categories
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Child Separation Questioning Goes Badly
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Parody Interview
This video caused quite a stir as some people felt it wasn’t clear that it was a parody, I don’t know how you could have thought it was real, draw your own conclusions.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Interview Montage
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez MSNBC Interview
This was one of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first interviews on a big network, many people have used the phrase “Word Salad” to describe it…