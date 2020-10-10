https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/oh-boy-joe-biden-misreads-teleprompter-calls-15-million-minimum-wage-video/

China Joe Biden had another gaffe filled day on Friday during his appearances to small groups of supporters in Nevada.

Biden was laughed at when he told supporters to sit down on the ground in their safety circle.

Then later during a speech to a few supporters in Las Vegas, Nevada Joe Biden called for $15 million minimum wage.

Then he corrected it to $15 thousand minimum wage.

Then he called for $15 minimum wage.

The guy is out of it.

WATCH: Joe Biden misreads the teleprompter and calls for a 15 million dollar minimum wage pic.twitter.com/GEYmkDDjyp — Rightly News 🇺🇸 (@RightlyNews) October 9, 2020

