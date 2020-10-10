https://conservativeinstitute.org/uncategorized/trumps-doctor-clears-him.htm

President Donald Trump’s White House physician Sean Conley cleared him on Thursday night to end his quarantine and return to public events on Saturday, 10 days after he started exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus and got a positive test result.

“Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicans,” Conley said in his memo.

“Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” he added.

Conley said that Trump responded “extremely well” to the treatments he was given for the virus. Trump has said for days that he feels “great” and has been working in the Oval Office since returning from Walter Reed Hospital on Monday.

Trump admits he was “very sick” when he went to hospital

Trump admitted that he felt “very sick” when he went to Walter Reed last Friday. Doctors later said he was briefly on supplemental oxygen after his levels dipped on Friday, and he was given antibodies made by Regeneron, the drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethosone while in the hospital.

He rapidly recovered and has now reached the point where he is unlikely to deteriorate again.

CDC guidelines state that 10 days is sufficient to quarantine when patients have been fever-free for at least 24 hours and symptoms are decreasing.

Trump told Sean Hannity Thursday night that he would like to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday night and possibly one in Pennsylvania on Sunday. As of Friday, however, a person close to his campaign said it was unlikely he would do any large rallies this weekend because of the logistics of putting an event together in less than two days.

Trump calls into Rush Limbaugh show

Trump did hold a virtual rally for two hours by calling into Rush Limbaugh’s top-rated talk show, which reaches as many as 20 million viewers in a given week. He was able to talk the entire time without commercial interruption and seemed clear-headed and energetic.

He will appear on Fox News’s Tucker Carlson tonight with medical contributor Mark Seigel, but the interview will be done virtually.

More than 30 White House staffers and close associates have tested positive for the coronavirus since last Thursday. Most or all of them attended a Rose Garden ceremony the Saturday before where Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and many also attended the presidential debate or helped Trump with debate preparation, according to Fox News.

Dr. Anthony Fauci from the White House Coronavirus Task Force called the White House outbreak a “superspreader event.”

