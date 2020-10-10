http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7RsElCYMd0A/

During an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the ranking Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, explained why he was bullish on the GOP’s prospects in next month’s national elections.

The Alabama Republican lawmaker criticized the national media and dismissed their efforts to diminish Republican enthusiasm.

“[W]hen it comes to the national mainstream media, they are completely in bed with the Democrats,” he said. “They’re clearly liberal, and their goal is to try to dampen the enthusiasm of Republican voters. ‘Oh, it’s over with, there’s no sense –,’ everybody thinks it is going to be inevitable Hillary Clinton is going to be the next president and that Chuck Schumer is going to be running the Senate and Nancy Pelosi is going to be running the House. They perpetuate that theory hoping it will become a reality, become a self-fulfilling prophecy. It didn’t work in 2016, and it is not going to work this time.”

Rogers was also optimistic about Republican prospects in the U.S. House, explaining that President Donald Trump’s presence on the general election ballot improves the party’s chances from the 2018 midterms.

“And I would remind your listeners when we did lose the House in 2018, it was because we didn’t have Donald Trump on the ticket,” Rogers added. “That was a midterm election. His voters didn’t come out. And we narrowly lost 31 seats. Every one of those seats, we lost by less than 3,000 votes per district. He’s going to be back on the ticket. I think it’s going to help us get the majority of those seats back. And I hope we retake the House.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

