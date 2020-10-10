https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/new-england-journal-of-medicine-ccp/

The medical journal had never involved itself in U.S. presidential elections before, but recently published an op-ed entitled, “Dying in a Leadership Vacuum,” which implored American voters to remove President Trump office.

The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), therefore, shares the same election preference as the Chinese Communist Party: a victory for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

NEJM and the Chinese government, however, have considerably more in common.

CCP RUNNING DOGS.

NEJM launched a Chinese publication, app, and website in late 2016.

NEJM also partnered with Shanghai Science and Technology Publishing House, a subsidiary of government-approved Shanghai Century Publishing Co.

Shanghai Science and Technology Publishing House boasts on its mission page how it belongs to “the first batch of “National Excellent Publishing Houses named” by the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Propaganda Department and has received a host of awards from the government.

Furthermore, the group describes itself as “under the guidance of the party and the government’s publishing policies.”

The publishing house routinely holds meetings to entrench employees’ adherence to the goals of the Chinese Communist Party, including trips to Chinese government buildings, meetings with high-level Chinese Communist Party officials, study sessions on Xi Jinping’s speeches, and taking the Chinese Communist Party oath.

THE SPIRIT OF COMMUNISM.

The group held group-wide seminars on “learning the spirit” of the Chinese Communist Party, with high-level government officials attending alongside the group’s Editor-in-Chief:

“Shanghai Science and Technology Publishing House earnestly studied and implemented the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It held the first concentrated discussion and study on October 23, studying the original text of the work report made by Comrade Xi Jinping, talking freely and looking forward to future development. Secretary of the Party Committee and President Wen Zeyuan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee Yu Ying, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Editor-in-Chief Wei Xiaofeng, and Vice President Hou Peidong took the lead in reading and studying the first four parts of the original text of Comrade Xi Jinping’s report.”

The group also pledges to “Use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era, arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work” and has hosted meetings to determine how to best “use Marxism” as “a sharp ideological weapon.”

Publishing group on field trip to Shanghai Municipal People’s Government.

And these diktats don’t just guide employees’ personal lives; they’re also applicable to the group’s publishing efforts:

“In political life and practical work, we must be loyal and honest to the party, ask the organization for instructions and report major issues in accordance with relevant regulations, oppose two-faced people and two-faced people; Reputation, any behavior or phenomenon that affects the image of the party. We must strengthen our ideals and convictions, regard our belief in Marxism, and our belief in socialism and communism as our lifelong pursuit, and stick to the spiritual homeland of communists.”

In meetings, employees have even taken the Chinese Communist Party oath, with the group’s website describing those in attendance as “full of emotions, clamor[ing] and utter[ing] loudly”:

“In the first item of the conference, all party members reviewed the oath of joining the party. Wei Xiaofeng, deputy secretary of the party committee and editor-in-chief, took the oath, and the party members stood upright, raised their right hand facing the party flag, and solemnly swore. At the oath-taking scene, the party members were full of emotions, clamored and uttered loudly. Every party member received a spiritual baptism, which enhanced the party members’ sense of pride and honor.”

Shanghai Science and Technology Publishing House group meeting, taking an oath to a Communist flag

The compromised relationship between the Chinese Communist Party and the NEJM parallels the regime’s infiltration and coercion of the World Health Organization. Serving as a testament to the extent of China’s infiltration in the U.S., the relationship also obscures the American medical community’s ability to get tough on China and demand the genetic sequence of the virus be released.

While the left insists we ought to “trust the experts,” it’s increasingly apparent that the so-called experts are henchmen for the Chinese Communist Party.

