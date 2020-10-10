https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/marsha-blackburn-25th-amendment-nancy-pelosi-sowing-doubt/2020/10/10/id/991348

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., insisted Saturday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 25th amendment bill will not pass, and it is just a ploy to create “doubt” about President Donald Trump.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Saturday,” Blackburn said the Democrats are “pushing forward this leftist agenda, moving us toward socialism, they have been focused on it, [and] the left is now running the Democratic Party.”

“It is not going to pass,” Blackburn declared of the proposal.

“What we have to remember is that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats never accepted the outcome of the 2016 election,” she said. “They tried the Russia collusion, the Ukraine collusion, impeachment, the Post Office scandal and now she’s onto the 25th amendment.

“It’s all about creating doubt about the president and then if Biden does win, they want to have Kamala Harris in that spot as president or maybe Pelosi’s trying to make way for herself to be the first female president.”

Blackburn also revealed there will be a quick timeline for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice a few days before the presidential election.

“We will begin with our opening statements on Monday; then on Tuesday and Wednesday you’re going to have rounds of questioning,” she said, adding:

“Thursday, the last day, we’ll hear from outside groups. We will hold the first vote on moving her from committee. We will vote her out of committee on Oct. 22. And then probably the 26th or 27th we will have her on the floor for confirmation as our next Supreme Court justice.”

According to Blackburn, if Biden and Harris are elected Nov. 3, “they intend to pack” the Supreme Court.

“It’s going to be one of the very first things they do, because if they don’t, then they’re not going to get through the rest of this 100-day agenda,” she warned.

