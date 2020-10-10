https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republicans-senate-nancy-pelosi-covid-19/2020/10/10/id/991362

Senate Republicans ripped a proposed new coronavirus stimulus package from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a conference call Saturday, cautioning a big spending bill is unlikely to pass before the Nov. 3 election, according to Politico.

At least two Republican senators told White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that agreeing to $2 trillion might work against GOP lawmakers seeking reelection.

GOP senators have said the White House is also willing to agree to a large amount of money in the next stimulus, even as they attempt to convince Pelosi to trim her spending.

“There’s no appetite right now to spend the White House number or the House number,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said according to two sources.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said caving to a Pelosi proposal that would expand Obamacare in the next stimulus bill will be viewed as “an enormous betrayal by our supporters.”

It would be “the death knell for our majority if Pelosi gets this win,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., according to one source. Blackburn and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Republicans’ support could diminish in the election if they accepted Pelosi’s offer.

