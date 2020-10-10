https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/10/10/sex-pistols-front-man-johnny-rotten-of-course-im-voting-for-trump/

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, aka “Johnny Rotten,” has confirmed that he is “definitely” voting for President Donald Trump in America’s upcoming presidential election, railing against the establishment politicians who’ve been running the country.

Lydon, who is English but became an American citizen in 2013, said he doesn’t care about Trump’s personality but rather a continued shake-up of the political system.

“He’s an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start,” he said in an interview with BBC’s Newsday. “He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.”

“Yes, of course, I’m voting for Trump,” Lydon later added. “It’s bad person or not. I don’t want a politician running this world anymore.”

The 64-year-old, who led the Sex Pistols in the late 1970s when the British punk group was in its heydey, previously identified himself as a supporter of President Barack Obama and criticized Donald Trump and played down his prospects of winning an election.

“No, I can’t see it happening, it’s a minority that supports him at best, and it’s so hateful and ignorant,” he said in an interview with Britain’s Metro newspaper in 2016.

However, Lydon appeared to have performed a volte-face soon after Trump came into office, accusing the left-wing media of trying to smear him as a racist.

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true,” the rocker said. “He’s a total cat amongst the pigeons … [He’s] got everybody now involving themselves in a political way. And I’ve been struggling for years to get people to wake up and do that.”

Last month, Lydon also caused anger among sections of his progressive fanbase after he was photographed wearing a “Make America Great Again” shirt inside his apartment building.

Johnny Rotten does Not give a Fuck! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Lxs91bN9ij — Sir Gringo Starr (@JakeDuarte43) September 28, 2020

