You probably know that despite historians calling for “prominent corrections” to the New York Times’ 1619 Project, editor Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for her work, even though she admitted it’s “not a history” but rather “a challenge to the national narrative.” It’s enough of a history for schools across the country to be integrating the print version into their history curriculums, though.

In his latest column for the Times, Bret Stephens — the closest thing the Times has to a conservative columnist — takes on the New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, saying that “virtually every writer in the project seems to sing from the same song sheet, alienating other potential supporters of the project and polarizing national debate.”

Soledad O’Brien popped her head in to suggest that Stephens is just jealous of Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer.

Or not.

Here’s O’Brien’s witty rejoinder to prove that no, she was not owned.

