North Korea in a military parade Saturday included a missile that appeared to potentially be an intercontinental ballistic missile bigger than any that Kim Jong-Un’s regime is known to possess. The parade also featured a missile that apparently could be launched from a submarine.

The Associated Press reported that South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Sunday noted concern that its northern neighbor “unveiled weapons including what was suspected to be a new long-range ballistic missile.”

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry called on North Korea to resume discussions to make headway regarding its prior commitment to securing both denuclearization and peace upon the Korean Peninsula, the wire service reported.

The outlet also said that some experts have suggested that the missiles could have been mock-ups of weapons North Korea is working to produce.

