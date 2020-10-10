https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/justice-kagan-rejects-request-seeking-blockage-montana-mass-mail?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan last week blocked an effort to stop Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan allow counties to send mail-in ballots to voters.

Republican plaintiffs—who included voters, a state House candidate and the Ravalli County, Montana Republican Central Committee—sought an emergency injunction, but Kagan denied the request according to the Associated Press.

Kagan has jurisdiction over the case because of where it was filed.

The plaintiffs wished to block U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen’s decision that upheld Gov. Steve Bullock’s move to allow counties to hold elections mostly via mail because of COVID-19.

The wire service reported that while 45 out of 56 counties opted for this, Montana voters throughout the state can also cast their ballots in person both before and on election day.

Gov. Bullock is currently running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

