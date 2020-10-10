https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/swedish-teen-climate-change-scold-great-thunberg-endorses-joe-biden/

Greta Thunberg endorsed Joe Biden for president on Saturday. The 17-year-old Swedish climate change student posted her endorsement on Twitter. Thunberg followed with a retweet of a progressive activist who said the left would force Biden to ban fracking and enact the Green New Deal if wins the November election.

Greta Thunberg’s latest campaign, Face the Climate Emergency.

“I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden”

Thunberg followed with a retweet of progressive activist Naomi Klein, “Actually we are going to make him do it, to borrow a phrase from FDR. Just like movements made Obama-Biden stop KXL and DAPL. It’s too bad we have to waste energy on it when we should be focussed on a Green New Deal but we’ll make them do both, because there is no choice.”

Actually we are going to make him do it, to borrow a phrase from FDR. Just like movements made Obama-Biden stop KXL and DAPL. It’s too bad we have to waste energy on it when we should be focussed on a Green New Deal but we’ll make them do both, because there is no choice. https://t.co/vDWgaXPceH — Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein) October 8, 2020

Biden is trying to deny support for the Green New Deal and opposition to fracking despite his campaign postings and speeches.

Biden website:

“Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected.”

Previous statements by Biden against fracking:

Just a reminder that Joe Biden has said that he would ban Fracking and so has Kamala Harris and they are both now repeatedly lying about it. pic.twitter.com/FaITy45WTf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 8, 2020

