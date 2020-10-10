http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6ARED3ng7zg/

A former Texas teacher’s aide was indicted Thursday over alleged sexual misconduct with three male high school students.

A Bowie County Grand Jury indicted Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, on Thursday for two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student and one count of sexual assault of a child, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Bell is accused of sexually assaulting three boys last fall, two of whom were 17 and one of whom was 16-years-old. Bell worked at Texas High School in Texarkana between August 5, 2019, and May 22, 2020, as an instructional aide and library assistant.

Police began looking into Bell after a teacher overheard a group of boys speaking about how one of them may have gotten the aide pregnant.

When the teacher confronted one of the 17-year-old students, he allegedly responded that Bell “told him he was not the daddy.”

All of the alleged sexual encounters took place at Bell’s New Boston, Texas, residence, so that city’s police department conducted the investigation.

The first victim told the police he had sex with Bell at her residence over Thanksgiving break last November. A second victim said he also had sex with her in the fall.

He said he saw Bell outside of school because she was tutoring him, and on the third time he visited Bell’s home, they had sex.

The third victim, who was 16-years-old, knew Bell because she worked in the library. He allegedly said the two had communicated outside of school via Snapchat.

He told the police that on November 22, he “jokingly told Bell he was coming to see her.” Later that night, Bell allegedly sent a Snapchat message asking him if he was coming to her house.

Bell allegedly had her child in a car seat when she picked up the 16-year-old from his home and drove him to her home. The third boy also told the police she picked him up for sex the weekend after the first affair.

Police arrested Bell in late June on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student for the 17-year-old boys and sexual assault of a child for the 16-year-old boy.

Each offense is a second-degree felony, and she could face two to 20 years in prison for each count, Texarkana Today reported.

Bell is free on a $150,000 bond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

