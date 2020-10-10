https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/thanks-trump-chinas-huawei-dying/

(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) By cutting off the supply of semiconductors, the Trump administration is severely undermining the viability of China’s Huawei Technologies, currently the world’s leading manufacturer of both telecom networking gear and smartphones.

And as goes Huawei, so goes China’s ambitions of dominating global communications.

Washington has accused Huawei of persistent theft of U.S. intellectual property. In addition, the current administration believes the company poses a national security threat because Beijing uses its equipment to surreptitiously take data flowing through its servers and other networking gear.

At the beginning of this year, it was a sure bet that the Shenzhen-based Huawei, already in more than 170 countries, would dominate 5G, the fifth generation of wireless communications, for years.

