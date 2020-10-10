http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Ucm8NUcqJrs/the-week-in-pictures-the-fly-edition.php

So forget the old saying, “Oh to be a fly on the wall.” After this week, we all want to be a fly on Mike Pence’s head. Of course, there are two theories about this. One is, the fly was a Deep State nanobot designed to interfere with Pence’s brain waves and mess him up in the debate. The other theory is that is was a Trump campaign nanobot to show that they’re several steps ahead of the Biden campaign in the electronic cheating department. Either way, I think we ought to keep a close eye on Pence, and check on Jeff Goldblum’s location just to be sure. We’ve never actually seen them in the same room, have we?

Who wore it better?

At this point, he doesn’t even need a caption.

Oh please please let Trump tweet out this map.

He even sniffed out RGB.

You knew this was coming at some point.

Headlines of the week:

What the hell did I ever do to my Instant Pot?

I think Casual Fridays were better back in the 70s.

And finally. . .

