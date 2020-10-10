https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-march-dc-blue-lives-matter-blexit-show-support-president-trump/

Thousands met in a peaceful event in Washington DC today to support our police and walk away from the Democrat party.

Thousands are marching in Washington DC with Candice Owens and those who left the Democrat party and are now supporting President Trump:

[embedded content]

Thousands joined in and supported the police and those who are walking away from the Democrat Party in a truly peaceful event in Washington DC.

