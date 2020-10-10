https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-march-dc-blue-lives-matter-blexit-show-support-president-trump/

WOW: Watch this Back the Blue/Blexit March in D.C. going on RIGHT NOW following Trump speech! https://t.co/R7yOK8oe2D pic.twitter.com/6RwOnL1ziD

Thousands are marching in Washington DC with Candice Owens and those who left the Democrat party and are now supporting President Trump:

Black and Latinos Americans do not support the Marxist, anti-police rhetoric that has become fashionable in the media.

Today, thousands of us have descended upon Washington D.C to #BackTheBlue.

Minorities do not belong to the Left. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/vBVZANr7jQ

— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020