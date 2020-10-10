https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/thousands-march-dc-blue-lives-matter-blexit-show-support-president-trump/
Thousands met in a peaceful event in Washington DC today to support our police and walk away from the Democrat party.
WOW: Watch this Back the Blue/Blexit March in D.C. going on RIGHT NOW following Trump speech! https://t.co/R7yOK8oe2D pic.twitter.com/6RwOnL1ziD
— ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) October 10, 2020
Thousands are marching in Washington DC with Candice Owens and those who left the Democrat party and are now supporting President Trump:
Black and Latinos Americans do not support the Marxist, anti-police rhetoric that has become fashionable in the media.
Today, thousands of us have descended upon Washington D.C to #BackTheBlue.
Minorities do not belong to the Left. #BLEXIT @BLEXIT pic.twitter.com/vBVZANr7jQ
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020
Thousands joined in and supported the police and those who are walking away from the Democrat Party in a truly peaceful event in Washington DC.