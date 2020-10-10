https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-lauds-supports-for-law-enforcement-in-first-in-person-event-amid-recovery_3533952.html

President Donald Trump praised support for law enforcement officers during an event held at the White House on Saturday.

“I’m honored to welcome, we call this, a ‘peaceful protest’ to the White House in support of the incredible men and women of law enforcement and all of the people that work so well with us,” he said.

“I want to thank our law enforcement and I want to thank everybody in the community and the community drives for working with our law enforcement. I want to thank them,” he added.

Trump walked on the Blue Room balcony wearing a mask and delivered his address on his support for law enforcement.

He received an enthusiastic response from his supporters.

The Saturday event organized by Candace Owens’s BLEXIT Foundation is the first public event the president attended in person after he was diagnosed with the CCP virus, also known as novel coronavirus.

Hundreds of Trump supporters from the BLEXIT movement, a campaign that urges black Americans to leave the Democratic Party, attended the event after they rallied in support of the police in a “BLEXIT Back the Blue” event held on the Ellipse between the White House and the Washington Monument.

Yolanda de la Torre, an attendant from California, told reporters that she feels the event was like a “celebration.”

“We heard that we’re gonna be out here to back the blue and our family is very pro-police officer, law enforcement, law and order. So we had to come out here and do our part,” she said.

“It felt a little bit like a celebration to me,” she added.

Supporters cheer as they wait for President Donald Trump to address a rally in support of law and order on the South Lawn of the White House in the District of Columbia on Oct. 10, 2020. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

On Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean P. Conley greenlighted the president to return to public engagements on the weekend.

“I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements” on Saturday, Conley said. That same day, Trump announced that he was feeling well after being treated for COVID-19 and that he was ready to resume campaign rallies.

Conley added that Trump’s physical condition has “remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness” since his return home from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

Trump said he’s no longer on medication for the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus on Friday during an interview with Fox News.

Trump’s Strong Stance on Law and Order

Amid waves of protests and riots across the country after the death of George Floyd in May, the Trump administration has taken a strong stance in restoring law and order, demonstrating vehement support for police enforcement around the country.

As a result, the president has gained wide support for his reelection from law enforcement nationwide, including endorsements from some police organizations or police unions which never endorsed any presidential candidates in previous elections.

The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA) announced on Friday their endorsement for Trump’s reelection.

“Time and time again President Trump has demonstrated this unwavering support for law enforcement and for the men and women that risk their lives to protect the peace,” FPCA President Jeff Pearson said. “We salute President Trump for his commitment to honoring our nation’s fallen law enforcement officers and remembering their sacrifice.”

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA) President Patrick Lynch (2nd L) presents President Donald Trump with a statue after the biggest police union in the United States announced the endorsement of Trump’s re-election in Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Aug. 14, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Back in August, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York (PBA), the largest police union in the United States, also took the unprecedented move to endorse Trump, The Epoch Times reported.

“I have 36 years in this job, 21 as a president of this fine organization. I cannot remember when we’ve ever endorsed for the office of president of the United States until now. That’s how important this is,” said Patrick Lynch, the president of the PBA.

“Mr. President, you earn the endorsement and you’ve earned this endorsement. I’m proud to give it,” he added.

