https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/trump-previews-whats-next-breathtaking-declassifications?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Re-energized after a bout with COVID-19, President Trump has ambitious plans for the next few weeks, and more after the election.

The president gave a glimpse of his agenda Sunday, starting with another round of declassifications of Russia documents before the election and more tax cuts for the middle class after it.

“We’re giving a middle income tax cut very soon, as soon as we win, we’re giving a middle income tax cut,” Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “It’ll be a very substantial middle income tax cut. And I’ve already done this, but you have to understand we’re increasing it.”

Fresh off recent declassified documents showing the CIA suspected Hillary Clinton concocted the false Russia collusion narrative to “vilify” Trump in 2016, the White House is preparing another release of classified documents.

Officials told Just the News that some of the next memos to be released will show more unmasking of intercepted Trump associates’ phone calls by the outgoing Obama administration as well as an explosive report submitted in secret by the House Intelligence Committee to the CIA raising serious concerns about some of the intelligence community’s initial determinations in the Russia case.

“Documents are being released at a level now that nobody’s ever seen before. Things that nobody thought were going to get released are now being released,” Trump told Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures” show.

“Wait until you see what’s coming out. Breathtaking,” the president said, adding that people who have already seen the documents being released “are shocked.”

“We have found things that nobody can believe,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

