After President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this week, upon his return to the White House the president went to the balcony, removed his mask, and saluted Marine One. The media hyperventilating was immediate, and CNN’s Jim Acosta even called Trump the “coronavirus in chief.”

Today Trump went back to the balcony for an event with hundreds gathered:

Rep. Adam Schiff was among the re-triggered:

The guy who pushed the “collusion” BS against Trump for years wants to lecture somebody else about ethics? That’s rich.

And of course some in the media didn’t like what they saw and heard:

With that last tweet above in mind, Paul Krugman was off and running with the narrative even before Trump’s event outside the White House today:

We never heard that kind of thing from Krugman in previous years for some reason:

