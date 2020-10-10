https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-suggests-he-could-have-coronavirus-immunity-after?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Sunday joined Maria Bartiromo for an interview on Sunday Morning Futures, and she brought up the news that the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday released a memo that said Trump was “no longer considered a transmission risk to others.”

“Does this suggest you no longer have COVID, sir?” Bartiromo asked.

“Yes and not only that it seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement which I would’ve done anyway and which I did, cuz you have to run a country,” Trump said. “You have to get outta the basement. And it looks like I’m immune for I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows but I’m immune so the president is in very good shape to fight the battles.”

The president said that during a second term he wants the nation’s economy to reopen, and children to return to school.

He said that a tax cut for the middle class would be imminent soon after he wins reelection.

“As far as taxes we gave the largest tax cut in the history of our country. And a big beneficiary were middle income people,” Trump said. “We’re giving a middle income tax cut very soon, as soon as we win, we’re giving a middle income tax cut. It’ll be a very substantial middle income tax cut. And I’ve already done this, but you have to understand we’re increasing it.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

