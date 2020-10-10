https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-rally-campaign-event-covid

President Donald Trump will hold an in-person event at the White House on Saturday, less than a week after he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat his coronavirus diagnosis. President Trump will also return to the campaign trail with a rally in Florida on Monday, his first public gathering since announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis 10 days ago.

On Saturday, President Trump will hold an in-person event, where he will give his address from the balcony of the White House. Trump’s speech is titled “Remarks to Peaceful Protesters for Law & Order,” according to an invitation.

ABC News reports that the event is scheduled in conjunction with a previously planned event organized by conservative activist Candace Owens, founder of the Blexit organization, a movement that encourages minorities to “realize the American Dream” and not to blindly support the Democratic party.

“He’ll address the crowd from the Truman Balcony off of the Blue Room, a large state room on the main floor of the White House. More than two thousand guests have been invited, according to a person familiar with the event,” Politico reports.

Attendees will begin to arrive at the White House South Lawn at 11:30 a.m., and the president will speak at 2 p.m., according to an invitation.

“All attendees are required to bring masks with them, and they will be instructed to wear them while on the White House grounds,” a source told CNBC. “The participants must also submit to a coronavirus ‘screening,’ the source said, which will include a temperature check and a brief questionnaire.”

“The health and safety of all attendees is our priority and following CDC guidelines is strongly encouraged,” the source said.

On Thursday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo that he fully anticipates “the president’s safe return to public engagements” on Saturday. Conley said President Trump has responded “extremely well to treatment” and there are no signs of “adverse therapeutic effects.” Conley added that the president’s condition “has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness.”

Throughout the week, Trump has said that he no longer experiences any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people with no coronavirus symptoms “can be with others after 10 days have passed” since a positive viral test for COVID-19.

President Trump will resume his reelection rallies on Monday in Sanford, Florida. The president’s MAGA rally will be held at the Orlando Sanford International Airport, a makeup date for the event that was canceled when Trump was first diagnosed with coronavirus.

Attendees of the rally will need to sign a coronavirus liability waiver.

“By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; the host venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury.”

On Thursday, Trump said he wanted to do a rally in Pennsylvania the day after the Florida campaign event.

Several members of Trump’s orbit have also recently tested positive for coronavirus, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, immigration policy advisor Stephen Miller, senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, and first lady Melania Trump.

