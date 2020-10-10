https://www.independentsentinel.com/grand-blexit-rally-in-dc-massive-latino-caravan-in-miami-30000-vehicles/

There were two grand rallies today. One was a BLEXIT/BACK THE BLUE rally in DC and the other was a dazzling Cuban-American rally in Miami.

The Back the Blue and BLEXIT rally in D.C. has been going for hours. It began as a gathering at the White House for the President’s speech, and it’s turned into a joyous, day-long march.

There are signs, megaphones, community spirit, American flags, and a desire to protect this country from socialism and communism.

Watch:

A massive caravan in Miami on Saturday featured thousands of vehicles and focused on Latino voters and particularly the Cuban-American community in South Florida.

Some say there were as many as 30,000 vehicles. Whatever the number, and it’s large, it seems to put the lie to the polls and the media pronouncements of his fall from the presidency next month.

They understand what socialism and communism are.

Then there are these types:

Earlier today, I saw the Biden people spread the rumor that there were a lot of Biden supporters gathering for Biden. The claim was that’s a bad sign for Trump. However, this is what I’m seeing:

