https://www.independentsentinel.com/grand-blexit-rally-in-dc-massive-latino-caravan-in-miami-30000-vehicles/

There were two grand rallies today. One was a BLEXIT/BACK THE BLUE rally in DC and the other was a dazzling Cuban-American rally in Miami.

The Back the Blue and BLEXIT rally in D.C. has been going for hours. It began as a gathering at the White House for the President’s speech, and it’s turned into a joyous, day-long march.

There are signs, megaphones, community spirit, American flags, and a desire to protect this country from socialism and communism.

Watch:

A massive caravan in Miami on Saturday featured thousands of vehicles and focused on Latino voters and particularly the Cuban-American community in South Florida.

Some say there were as many as 30,000 vehicles. Whatever the number, and it’s large, it seems to put the lie to the polls and the media pronouncements of his fall from the presidency next month.

They understand what socialism and communism are.

The media won’t talk about it, but there are THOUSANDS of Miami residents out in a car parade right now for @realDonaldTrump!! Cuban Americans will KEEP FLORIDA RED, help re-elect TRUMP, AND KEEP REPUBLICAN MAJORITIES TO SAVE AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/okYm8kEM5O — Christian J. Lasval (@christianlasval) October 10, 2020

“Miami Police estimate 30,000 cars participated today in the Caravan Against Communism and For Liberty.” https://t.co/m69NqJitdE — Alberto de la Cruz (@albertodelacruz) October 10, 2020

Then there are these types:

You know – I think this person is a tad unhinged. pic.twitter.com/K5399fZHTc — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) October 10, 2020

Earlier today, I saw the Biden people spread the rumor that there were a lot of Biden supporters gathering for Biden. The claim was that’s a bad sign for Trump. However, this is what I’m seeing:

PowerInbox

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

