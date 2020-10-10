https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/twitter-censoring-obamagate-russiagate-hashtags/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) More electioneering by Twitter …

Twitter is the latest tech giant caught playing defense for Joe Biden and Kamala and censoring President Trump.

Obviously, Twitter does not want you to know the truth.

In a Gateway Pundit exclusive Twitter was caught censoring #Obamagate and #Russiagate after new documents released this week show President Obama was briefed on the Russia Collusion spying scandal and approved of the unprecedented spying on the Trump campaign while knowing Hillary Clinton was behind the preposterous scandal.

