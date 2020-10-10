https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-patriot-denver-reportedly-defending-bear-spray-two-men-shot-face-killed/

The patriot who was shot dead was reportedly trying to defend himself with bear spray when confronted by two suspects at gun point:

I was interviewing a woman about 10 yards away when THIS happened. The man on the left had just left the event held by Tig & other patriots. He was defending himself with bear spray. He was shot in the face & has died. 2 suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/McZUf3RZDW — Richard Randall (@RANDALLONRADIO) October 11, 2020

Here is a video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram as he was leaving the event. Tiegen says the police did a great job and separated the rioters from Tiegen’s peaceful protesters. The rioters were throwing cans of soup at the police as they were standing guard:

Here’s video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram right before Denver shooting. Patriots leaving after peaceful rally. Antifa/BLM had thrown soup cans (supposedly collected for homeless)at cops before shots fired. I’m hearing victim – patriot rallygoer- was shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/d0rv0xD7PH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 10, 2020

Update – The police are treating this as a homicide. A private security guard reportedly not affiliated with Antifa shot the man dead.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

These rioters in big cities around the country are getting more violent and deadly. What a mess the America haters are making of this nation.



