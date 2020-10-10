https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/update-patriot-denver-reportedly-defending-bear-spray-two-men-shot-face-killed/

The patriot who was shot dead was reportedly trying to defend himself with bear spray when confronted by two suspects at gun point:

Here is a video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram as he was leaving the event. Tiegen says the police did a great job and separated the rioters from Tiegen’s peaceful protesters.  The rioters were throwing cans of soup at the police as they were standing guard:

Update – The police are treating this as a homicide.  A private security guard reportedly not affiliated with Antifa shot the man dead.

These rioters in big cities around the country are getting more violent and deadly.  What a mess the America haters are making of this nation.

