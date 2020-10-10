https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/video-catches-joe-biden-remove-mask-cough-right-hand/

In what many Americans saw as an example of “do what I say and not what I do,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden flouted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules Friday when he needed to cough in public.

Biden, who has expressed support for a national mask mandate, appeared in Las Vegas at a campaign event Friday. During the event, he had to cough.

As shown on a viral video clip, Biden lowered the mask he was wearing and coughed into his hand.

Biden then used the hand into which he had just coughed to put his mask back in place:

TRENDING: Karen Pence: Mike’s political story began with 3 simple principles – faith, family and freedom

Biden’s action went against CDC hygiene guidelines.

“Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow,” the CDC’s website reads.

The candidate’s actions provoked commentary on Twitter:

This was not the first time that Biden, who has made wearing a mask and following CDC guidelines in lockstep a centerpiece of his campaign, has decided he can be an exception to the rules.

In March, during his debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden coughed at the start of the debate and put his hand to his face as he did so.

Biden also flouted the guidelines in a virtual CNN interview, and was gently reminded by CNN’s Jake Tapper to do better next time.

“You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow,” Tapper said. “I learned that, actually, covering your White House.”

“Actually, that’s true,” Biden replied. “But fortunately, I’m alone in my home, but that’s OK. I agree, you’re right.”

“It’s kinda just old school to do it with your hand. Do it into your elbow. You’re supposed to do it,” Tapper persisted.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...