Vladimir Putin told Rossiya TV this week that US Democrats remind him of the Soviet Communists.

He also said he would be happy to work with Joe Biden.

Of course he would! Biden would give kill the US energy sector and make the US and Western Europe dependent on Russian oil again.

Newsweek reported:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to mark a positive resemblance between Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Soviet communists in a wide-ranging interview with the Rossiya TV channel, released Wednesday as the 2020 vice presidential candidates prepared to debate. The president said the Kremlin would be open to working with whoever sits in the Oval Office in 2021, despite U.S. intelligence reports indicating that Russia is trying to undermine Biden in the same way it did Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

