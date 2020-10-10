https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/10/vox-correspondent-thinks-bidens-best-option-for-handling-court-packing-issue-is-to-keep-dodging-reporters-questions/

As we told you earlier, Joe Biden was again asked if he would support packing the Supreme Court if he’s elected. The Democrat nominee has gotten plenty of exercise lately by dodging that question, but this time he said voters don’t even deserve an answer:

Vox correspondent German Lopez went over what he sees as Biden’s options, and picked what would be best for Joe:

Only reporters would be upset (Obviously not all though)?

It seems like more than just reporters would like Biden to answer that question, but it’s a Catch-22 for him.

Special, isn’t it?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...