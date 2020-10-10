https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/10/vox-correspondent-thinks-bidens-best-option-for-handling-court-packing-issue-is-to-keep-dodging-reporters-questions/

As we told you earlier, Joe Biden was again asked if he would support packing the Supreme Court if he’s elected. The Democrat nominee has gotten plenty of exercise lately by dodging that question, but this time he said voters don’t even deserve an answer:

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know—“ “No, they don’t deserve” to know. So not only is the Left not answering whether they will pack the courts, their standard-bearer thinks you *don’t deserve* to know whether they will. pic.twitter.com/cEj0dV5p6I — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 10, 2020

Vox correspondent German Lopez went over what he sees as Biden’s options, and picked what would be best for Joe:

Here are Biden’s choices on the court packing question:

1) He says yes to court packing, giving Republicans a way to rile up their base.

2) He says no, giving up political leverage.

3) He dodges, upsetting some reporters. No. 3 seems like the best option. — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) October 10, 2020

Only reporters would be upset (Obviously not all though)?

#3 is not just dodging reporters. It’s dodging THE AMERICAN POPULACE. Now if transparency doesn’t matter, at least have Biden say so. https://t.co/hxjmc9fG5S — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 10, 2020

It seems like more than just reporters would like Biden to answer that question, but it’s a Catch-22 for him.

*Telling the truth* is not one of Biden’s options according to this journalisming journalist. https://t.co/R1KonTlWpv — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 10, 2020

“His lack of accountability is perfectly understandable because it benefits him politically” explained the journalists https://t.co/RtJlOCQQGG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 10, 2020

Liberals rationalizing the candidate they support refusing to be transparent on a major issue after complaining about Trump’s lack of transparency for the last 4+ years is both unsurprising and incredibly frustrating. https://t.co/8ymPJVBGhx — Dan Funaro (@Danny_Funaro) October 10, 2020

Special, isn’t it?

