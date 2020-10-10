https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/washington-ag-fires-investigator-didnt-tip-waitress-wearing-black-lives-matter-pin/

(THE BLAZE) Washington state Deputy Attorney General Todd Bowers has fired senior criminal investigator Cloyd Steiger after it was found Steiger stiffed a Tacoma waitress on a tip for wearing a Black Lives Matter pin while working.

According to KING-TV, Steiger — a 61-year-old former Seattle police homicide detective — visited a restaurant on Sept. 6, where he ran up a $46.74 bill and refused to tip the server.

Instead, on the purchase receipt, Steiger wrote, “BLM button = no tip. That’s how socialism works.”

